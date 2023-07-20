Cristiano Ronaldo breached Nike contract by wearing rival brand's item in Al-Nassr's 5-0 loss to Celta Vigo - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly breached his contract with Nike by wearing Adidas shinpads during Al-Nassr's latest friendly against Celta Vigo. Al-Alamy lost the game by a score of 5-0.

Ronaldo played the first half of the match only and the game was goalless after the first 45 minutes. The Portugal captain showed off a few dazzling skill moves during his presence on the pitch. However, he missed a gilt-edged opportunity with a header.

That said, many fans spotted that Ronaldo wore Adidas shinpads during the game, prompting controversy regarding whether the Portugal captain breached his contract with Nike in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a Nike athlete since the start of his professional career back in 2003. The Portugal captain reportedly penned a whopping £1 billion lifetime contract with the sportswear brand back in 2016.

Hence, it will be interesting to see how the latest situation unfold. According to SPORTBible, Ronaldo previously wore an Adidas jumper in one of his most famous Nike adverts. The logo, however, was cropped out of the advert, replacing it with a Nike logo, according to the aforementioned report.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his impact on the Saudi Pro League

Since joining the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo has brought in a great amount of attention to the competition. The SPL's popularity has skyrocketed since the Portugal captain joined.

Apart from that, players like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and more have made a move to the league in recent times. Speaking about his impact, Ronaldo recently said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"They criticized me for coming to Saudi League, but what happened now? I opened the way and now all the players are coming here. My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100% crucial to bring in new top players. It's a fact. When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead, and then after I signed, it was revived. Wherever Cristiano goes, he generates higher interest."

Ronaldo previously predicted that the SPL will become one of the top leagues in the world in the near future. The addition of new superstar names only proves that the 38-year-old was not far off in his prediction.