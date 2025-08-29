Cristiano Ronaldo contacts former Real Madrid teammate regarding potential move to Al-Nassr: Reports

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly contacted his former Real Madrid teammate, Casemiro, to urge him to leave Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar wanted the Brazilian to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

According to a report in GOAL Brazil (via Manchester Evening News), Casemiro is open to a move to the Saudi Pro League, but wants to wait until next summer. The Manchester United star is keen on making it to the FIFA World Cup next year and believes that playing in the Premier League will give him a better chance of making it to the squad.

Casemiro spoke to Diario AS in February this year and admitted that he wanted to play more games after a slow start under Ruben Amorim. He said:

"I have to keep doing what I'm doing, with a lot of respect, and good behaviour. Of course, I'd like to play more. I don't know any player who doesn't want to play. And I want to help the club at this time. I face things with respect for my teammates and the staff, and above all, respect for United."

"I have a year and a half left on my contract, and I'd like to see it out here in Manchester. I'm comfortable here, and my family is too. They've adapted, we speak English. I'm very grateful to the fans and the club. I'm happy at the club. Happy on the bench? Of course not, that's something else."

He has played 28 matches under the Portuguese manager, but the majority of his starts were in the Europa League, and he was benched in 13 Premier League matches. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanted to make the most of Casemiro's lack of starts and lure him to Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he wants more players to make Saudi Pro League move

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the Saudi Pro League media team in 2023 and admitted that he wanted to see more players making the move to the league. He praised the clubs and players, while giving his inputs for improvements, and said (via Reuters):

"We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but the infrastructure - they need to improve a little bit more. Even the referees, the VAR system, should be a little quicker."

"If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, 'old players', they are very welcome. If that happens, the league will improve a little bit. Age is not important."

Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his stay with Al-Nassr by penning a two-year deal at the club. He joined in 2022 after his contract with Manchester United was terminated and is now set to stay until 2027.

