Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly convinced former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to join him at Al-Nassr this summer. The 34-year-old Juventus shot-stopper has a year left on his contract in Turin but the Italian giants are willing to let him go, while moving in a different direction.

Juventus are prepared to sign Michele Di Gregorio from Monza, with the 26-year-old goalkeeper set to potentially take up the first-choice spot for the Bianconeri. Di Gregorio helped Monza to a mid-table finish with his performances, making 33 Serie A appearances and keeping 14 clean sheets.

The move for the younger goalkeeper has left Szczesny displeased with his future in Turin, and Al-Nassr have taken advantage of the situation. According to a report from Tuttosport (via Football Italia), Cristiano Ronaldo has already successfully convinced the 34-year-old on a phone call.

Szczesny has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Saudi Arabian giants, which will see him receive an impressive €19 million per season. While both clubs are said to be in negotiations currently, Al-Nassr are not expected to pay much for the goalkeeper's services as he has only a year left on his contract.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reveals goals ahead of EUROs with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead Portugal in the EUROs after enjoying an individually successful season in Saudi Arabia. While he was unable to win the league or the King's Cup, the forward was easily one of the best players in the country, scoring 35 goals in 31 league games.

He looks set to lead Portugal at the EUROs this summer in what will be his sixth appearance in the competition. Speaking to UEFA's official website, the 39-year-old said (via GOAL):

“I'm proud to be the first player to play in six EURO tournaments. I'm thrilled about it as it shows the longevity of my career. However, it's merely a chapter in what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in football. I'm happy and I feel privileged to be here to help the national team achieve its goals and, of course, try to go on and win it, which is our primary goal.”

Portugal will have to surpass major contenders like current holders Italy and World Cup finalists France, if they are to lift the coveted trophy in Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping he can take his Al-Nassr form into the competition and add to his trophy cabinet.