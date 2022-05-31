Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t believe one thing hadn’t changed in 12 years since he left Old Trafford as he makes new complaint at Manchester United: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly demanded an upgrade to the swimming pool at the Manchester United training ground.

According to The Mirror, the 37-year-old has complained that the facility was old and a health hazard. Ronaldo reportedly told bosses at the club's Carrington training complex that he didn't want to use the main pool because loose, chipped and missing tiles made it a danger to the player's safety.

The report also claims that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has urged the Red Devils hierarchy to re-tile and refurbish both pools. It added that he couldn't believe that the facilities had not been upgraded in the twelve years that he was away.

Manchester United officials have taken the Portuguese superstar's complaints seriously. The club have ordered work to be completed on the facilities by the time Erik ten Hag's squad arrives back for pre-season in mid-July.

The aforementioned report also stated that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly ensured there was an indoor pool at his rented home in Cheshire so he could conduct water-based exercises away from Carrington.

A source at the North West club claimed:

“Cristiano (Ronaldo) is an important voice at the training ground.

“In the past players might have said something but nothing happened. If Cristiano speaks up, people listen, take notice and things tend to change!”

The source added:

“Significant, game-changing investment will be made into our training facilities to take Carrington to the next level once again.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly regrets bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United

The Red Devils endured a miserable season this time around. They collected their lowest-ever points total in a Premier League campaign and just scrapped a Europa League spot by finishing sixth.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November following a 4-1 defeat to Watford. According to The Times (as quoted by The Express), the Norwegian boss regrets the decision to bring Ronaldo back to English football.

The legendary forward appeared set to join Manchester City before United snuck in at the last minute, offering Ronaldo an emotional return after more than a decade away.

The report claims that Solskjaer "did not fit" what he wanted to achieve at the club, having finished second in the previous Premier League campaign.

