Cristiano Ronaldo decides Manchester United future amid UEFA Champions League uncertainty - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has committed his future to Manchester United. The 37-year-old Portuguese signed a two-year contract at the club last summer. However, United's miserable run this season prompted rumors of Ronaldo seeking to leave the club in the summer.

The club are out of all cup competitions and are struggling to finish fourth in the Premier League. With United potentially set to miss out on a Champions League spot for next season, reports have claimed that he could be on his way out of the club this summer.

According to the latest reports, however, Ronaldo plans to see through his contract at Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward is also hopeful that United will be able to fare much better under a new permanent manager next season.

Manchester United's struggles this season

Manchester United finished second in the league last season and also reached the final of the Europa League, where they lost to Villareal on penalties.

They had a blockbuster summer transfer window, capturing Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and the returning prince, Cristiano Ronaldo. The club were expected to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the league title while also making deep runs in cup competitions.

However, the season unfolded rather poorly for the Red Devils. They dropped out of the title race early on due to a string of poor results. It included a 5-0 hammering against Liverpool, a 2-0 domination by Manchester City and a 4-1 trouncing by relegation-threatened Watford.

The poor run of results saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get the sack with Ralf Rangnick appointed as interim manager. While the German did manage to lessen the flow of defeats, the overall rejuvenation was far from reality.

They exited the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in the early rounds. Their last realistic hope of a trophy was in the Champions League. However, Atletico Madrid beat them 2-1 on aggregate earlier this week to end United's hopes of winning the European trophy.

They are currently one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal in the league, but the Gunners have two games in hand over United. It will be a tough task for Manchester United to qualify for the Champions League next season.

