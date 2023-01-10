Cristiano Ronaldo expected to earn €200 million in addition to record deal with Al-Nassr under one condition: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent signing with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is proving to be far more lucrative than initially thought. According to AFP (via The National News), the Portuguese superstar is expected to receive an additional €200 million for aiding in the country's joint 2030 World Cup bid.

This sum will be on top of his already substantial salary, which has been estimated at a staggering $200 million annually, including commercial and sponsorship deals.

The Middle East region has recently seen success in hosting major sporting events, with Qatar successfully staging the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. Saudi Arabia now appears keen to follow suit by putting forth their own bid for the World Cup in 2030.

With Cristiano Ronaldo on board as an ambassador promoting this venture, it could help propel their chances significantly higher than before. This will likely be due to his immense popularity worldwide, coupled with his ability as one of football’s all-time greatest players ever.

According to a source within Al-Nassr (via AFP), Ronaldo will receive an impressive salary package for aiding the Saudi Kingdom in their 2030 bid:

"Ronaldo will be paid more than 200 million euros [$214 million] for the deal. He will be an ambassador for the Saudi World Cup 2030 bid for another 200 million."

This latest agreement between Ronaldo and the Saudis clearly demonstrates that the 37-year-old remains very much in demand. The Middle Eastern country is seeking global recognition through sports marketing campaigns, such as the World Cup.

It is expected that Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the country both as a player and ambassador will aid their bid for the World Cup among notable tournaments.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to play against Lionel Messi and PSG

Supporters eagerly await Ronaldo's debut, which will likely be in a friendly against PSG on January 19. The forward could have had an earlier debut. However, he is currently under a recently imposed two-game ban for snatching a phone away from a spectator after Manchester United's loss to Everton in April 2022.

An amalgamated Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal squad will potentially face PSG, which will see Messi and Ronaldo rekindle their rivalry on the big stage once more. With the 37-year-old out of European football, it is unlikely that he will play against Messi in another competitive match.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United acrimoniously in December following his public criticism of the club and boss Erik ten Hag during an interview with Piers Morgan. This notably led to the annulment of his contract with the Premier League outfit.

