Cristiano Ronaldo faces late fitness test ahead of showdown with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to undergo a late fitness test ahead of Al-Nassr's showdown against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami at the Riyadh Season Cup, according to journalist Ali Alabdallh.

The Saudi Pro League giants are set to take on the MLS outfit in a friendly tournament on February 1. While fans were excited about the prospect of Ronaldo and Messi locking horns on a football pitch yet again, Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro recently provided a disappointing update.

He said Al-Alami's Portuguese ace, Ronaldo, is yet to return to training following his calf injury. The Portuguese coach ruled out the possibility of Ronaldo facing Inter Miami.

In a press conference, Castro said (via Albiceleste Talk on X):

"We will not see [Messi vs Ronaldo], Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days you can start working with the team. He will be absent from the game."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suffering from a calf injury, and Al-Nassr's mid-season tour in China had to be postponed due to the talismanic attacker's knock.

However, as per reports, he is part of Al-Nassr's squad to face Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's Inter Miami. Alabdallh has now reported that a late fitness assessment will be carried out on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo and Messi have been engaged in some legendary battles over the years. With Ronaldo turning 39 on February 5 and Messi currently 36, fans will be hoping to see the footballing legends square off against each other for possibly the last time on February 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's last meeting on a football pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi last played against each other at the start of 2023 in the Riyadh Season Cup. Ronaldo was part of the Riyadh XI, a team made up of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, was part of a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side, also featuring the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The match marked Ronaldo's first game since moving to Saudi football.

The friendly game was a spectacle and ended in a 5-4 win for Lionel Messi's PSG. Cristiano Ronaldo, though, left his mark by scoring a brace before being subbed off near the hour mark. The Portugal captain was also adjudged the Man of the Match.