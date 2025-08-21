Cristiano Ronaldo to be felicitated by Al-Nassr at Al-Awwal Park for winning award in 2024/25 SPL season: Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly set to felicitate their club captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the first match of the season at home. The Saudi Pro League side want to celebrate the Golden Boot win from last season when they face Al-Kholood at Al-Awwal Park.

The Portuguese superstar scored 25 goals for Al-Nassr in the league last season, scoring two more than Al Ahli's Ivan Toney, with Al Shabab’s Abderrazak Hamdallah and Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema coming in joint-third with 21 goals. He won the award for the second successive season, after scoring 35 goals in his first full season with the Saudi side.

The 40-year-old has also penned a new two-year deal at the club and they are now looking to felicitate the club captain for his achievement last season. The Middle Eastern side are currently involved in the Saudi Super Cup, and has made it to the final after beating Al-Ittihad in the semifinal.

Al-Nassr are already planning for their first home game of the season, which is scheduled for September 14.

Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 77 goals in the Saudi Pro League sees him sit ninth in the top scorers chart. He needs just 5 goals to jump to sixth in the table, and also become the player with the most goals in the Saudi league among those who have played for just one club.

The Portuguese superstar has 93 goals in all competitions for Al-Nassr and can become the club's record goalscorer if he manages 31 goals in the 2025/26 season.

Saudi Pro League is among the top 5 in the world, insisted Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Al-Nassr's media team after signing his new two-year deal and expressed confidence in the Saudi Pro League. He claimed that the league was getting better and is already among the top 5 in the world. He said:

“We have shown in the last two years that the league is going up all the time. I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi Arabia and know nothing about football say this league is not top five (in the world).

“I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league know what I am talking about. So this is why I want to stay (in Saudi), because I believe in the project. Not just the next two years but until 2034, which is when the World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia. I believe that will be the most beautiful World Cup ever.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to win just one silverware since moving to Saudi Arabia, the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023. He can clinch his second if they beat Al Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final on Saturday, August 23.

