Cristiano Ronaldo finds out individual who prevented his Real Madrid return despite Florentino Perez’s approval: Reports

According to El Nacional, Carlo Ancelotti was the reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid not materializing on two occasions in the recent past.

Ronaldo left the Spanish giants in 2018 as the club's all-time record goalscorer (450 goals in 438 matches). Los Blancos won three back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies before the Portuguese ace's departure.

However, after leaving Juventus in 2021, the number 7 was keenly interested in making a return to the club that made him one of the best players in the world.

The move, though, never materialized as Florentino Perez didn't approve it. The Portuguese went on to join Manchester United.

Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell came to a sour end. He gave an explosive interview to British broadcaster Piers Morgan, criticizing Erik ten Hag and the club's facilities among other things.

As a result, his contract was terminated via mutual consent. While Ronaldo wanted a return to Real Madrid and his agent Jorge Mendes tried to make it happen, Carlo Ancelotti reportedly denied the dream move.

Considering the strong relationship Cristiano Ronaldo had with the Italian manager between 2013 and 2015, the Portuguese considered it as a betrayal, according to the report.

Ronaldo went on to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr as a free agent and has since scored nine goals and has provided two assists in 10 matches for the SPL club.

Former Real Madrid superstar Mesut Ozil recently called Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil

During Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary career, few players partnered with the Portuguese better than Mesut Ozil did. The duo played 149 matches together, combining for 39 goals.

Recently speaking about Ronaldo, Ozil called the Portuguese superstar as the greatest player of all time. The German said (via MARCA):

"It was so much fun to play together with Cristiano Ronaldo who is for me, the best player of all time. We both had a very good understanding on the pitch - it was perfect."

Ozil left Real Madrid in 2013 to join Premier League giants Arsenal. The attacking midfielder, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany, recently called time on his illustrious career. He last played for the Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

