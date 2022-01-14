×
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘forced to leave’ Manchester United training due to fresh injury ahead of Aston Villa clash - Reports

Ronaldo has picked up a fresh injury ahead of Saturday&#039;s Premier League clash.
Ronaldo has picked up a fresh injury ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Jan 14, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly left Manchester United's Carrington training complex early on Thursday after picking up a thigh injury, according to The Sun. The 36-year-old forward is now a major doubt prior to their Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Saturday.

According to the aforementioned source, Cristiano Ronaldo was examined by Manchester United's medical team before he was allowed to leave the training complex. The forward has his own private oxygen chamber at his residence which aids in speeding up the recovery.

This is the second different injury Ronaldo has picked up in the same week. The Portuguese superstar missed the Red Devils' FA Cup tie against Aston Villa due to a sore hip. Ralf Rangnick's side, however, secured a 1-0 win which saw them advance to the fourth round of the competition despite his absence.

Cristiano Ronaldo a doubt for Man Utd’s clash at Aston Villa as he is forced to leave training early with thigh injury | @ncustisTheSun thesun.co.uk/sport/17320759… https://t.co/aR3lkKwHLa

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence could be a massive blow for Manchester United in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is now battling against the clock to be fit for the game against Aston Villa. His absence could be a massive blow for the Red Devils as they look to bounce back in the Premier League.

Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first league game of the new year. Ralf Rangnick's side could now be without their primary source of goals for their away game against Aston Villa.

🚏 Next stop: Aston Villa ⛔️#MUFC | #AVLMUN https://t.co/pLZfTlWiPa

As things stand, Ronaldo is the club's highest goalscorer this season, having netted 14 goals in 21 matches, including eight in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have found it difficult to get goals out of their other attacking players. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood are the club's joint second-highest goalscorers but have scored just five goals all season. Marcus Rashford, on the other hand, is struggling with form and has scored just three times this term.

Edited by Nived Zenith
