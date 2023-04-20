Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have incredible 3-part garden with a swimming pool in new $14 million Saudi mansion: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are proud residents of a massive $14 million villa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Decked with all the creature comforts one could imagine, the massive Saudi mansion also has a beautiful garden, which is divided into three distinct parts.

As reported by Spanish outlet Lecturas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s garden has a massive pool. The pool, which is perfect for doing a few laps as well as relaxing, is surrounded by light gray ceramic tiles. Gray sun loungers and parasols can also be seen around the pool.

The second part of the garden is reserved for relaxation. Designed with the utmost care, this section houses chic sitting areas made of white concrete. The gray theme of the garden is preserved here, with dark gray cushions perfectly complementing the pristine white benches.

Last but not least, the third section of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s Riyadh garden has an outdoor gymnasium. The gym has cross-trainer ropes and dumbbells, making it the perfect place to work out while being in touch with nature. Artificial grass has been used in this area to enhance the look and feel.

There are some empty spaces around the garden, which are expected to be filled by the power couple sooner rather than later.

Cristiano Ronaldo banned Georgina Rodriguez from throwing parties following 2017 incident

According to SportsManor, Ronaldo stopped Georgina from hosting post-match parties following an incident in 2017. It has been claimed that Rodriguez, fully expecting a favorable result, organized a post-match party on April 24, 2017, following Real Madrid’s clash with Barcelona.

To Georgina’s misfortune, Los Blancos lost 3-2 on the night, with Lionel Messi sealing all three points for the Blaugrana with an injury-time winner. Then-Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure in the match, failing to make any impact.

After the debacle, Ronaldo reportedly instructed Georgina Rodriguez not to throw post-match parties beforehand, as it invited bad luck.

In the grand scheme of things, the defeat to Barcelona did not hurt Los Merengues. They ended up winning La Liga in the 2016-17 season with a three-point lead over the Catalans.

