Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have incredible prenup-style agreement if the couple break up - Reports

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time flame, is said to have a firm 'pre-nuptial-style' agreement with him, a potential cushion in the event of their separation. This report is coming from Spanish news sources, via the Daily Mail.

They may not be legally wed but reports claim that contingency plans are in place to protect Rodriguez's financial security should the couple part ways.

A vital part of this financial safety net includes handing over the ownership of their plush Madrid residence - La Finca - to Rodriguez. The agreement further stipulates a whopping €100,000 monthly allowance for Rodriguez for the remainder of her life.

The potency of Ronaldo's financial might was recently reaffirmed when Forbes crowned him the world's highest-paid athlete at the outset of May. Ronaldo's annual earnings reportedly surpassed £109m this year. He has graced Forbes' annual wealth list thrice now, setting records with his stratospheric earnings.

Much of those earnings are thanks to his move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Despite Saudi regulations traditionally preventing unwed couples from living together, Ronaldo's colossal £175 million move has allowed the couple a pass.

The couple share two children, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. In addition, Rodriguez steps into the maternal role for Ronaldo's three other kids: Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr, Eva, and Mateo, the latter two having been born through surrogacy.

The substantial alimony allocated to Georgina Rodriguez, according to legal insiders, is underpinned by her role as the mother of all five of Ronaldo's children.

May brought whispers of a split between the pair. They were fueled by rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo's discontent over Georgina Rodriguez's extravagant spending during their time in Riyadh. Yet, Ronaldo's mother, Dolores, was quick to shield her son's relationship from the circulating rumours.

In a forthright statement, she labelled these allegations as 'lies', dismissing them outright (via Daily Mail):

"Every couple argues, but what's been written is a lie."

Recent snapshots in June captured Ronaldo and Rodriguez in her homeland, Spain, attending an event linked to one of his brand endorsements in Madrid. This followed the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's season in Saudi Arabia, where he was unable to secure the trophy for Al-Nassr.

Despite a nail-biting finale, Al-Nassr were just nudged out by arch-rivals Al-Ittihad, finishing as runners-up. The debut season for Ronaldo in the Kingdom has been met with a lukewarm response.

Even though the five-time Ballon d'Or recipient scored 14 times and assisted twice in his 16 appearances, he didn't manage to make it to his league's Opta team of the season.

