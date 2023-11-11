Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are pushing the boundaries of luxury and sustainability in Portugal's real estate. The couple's latest venture is a lavish €21 million mansion in Quinta da Marinha on the Portuguese Riviera, and it is poised to become Portugal's most opulent residence.

Spanning 1,957 square meters within a 2,720 square meter plot, the mansion boasts four levels, according to Semana (via Mundo Deportivo). The property is designed to include four suites while featuring grand windows and spacious outdoor terraces that offer breathtaking views. An indoor pool complemented by a spa stands out among the number of high-end amenities.

However, the mansion is not just a symbol of luxury, but also sustainability. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have made a major decision on the home in the interest of the environment. According to the report, the mansion is now set to integrate solar panels to enhance its energy efficiency.

Despite the current concealment of the construction site for privacy reasons, the pace of work promises a swift completion. The mansion, once finished, will be a retreat for the family, who currently reside in Saudi Arabia.

It also adds to Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive portfolio of properties, which includes homes in Spain and Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets expensive watch as gift, pictured with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent visit to Riyadh has been nothing short of a luxury spree, highlighted by a remarkable gift from Jacob & Co. founder, Jacob Arabo. According to the Daily Mail, the Portuguese football icon was personally presented with a watch valued at a staggering £1.05 million.

This grand gesture was accompanied by a warm handshake and hug between Ronaldo and Arabo.

Ronaldo, famed for his fashion sense, was spotted wearing a chic outfit by Givenchy, priced at $2,080. Following the presentation of the watch, he and Arabo posed for photographs alongside the legendary footballer's partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo's tenure with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia is proving to be a resounding success. His performance this season has been nothing short of spectacular, with a tally of 12 goals and 7 assists in just 11 league games.

The legend's influence extends beyond his own achievements on the field. Ronaldo Jr, following in his father's footsteps, is currently honing his skills at the Al-Nassr academy. The youngster's football journey has been diverse, having previously trained with academies of prestigious clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.