Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's daughter urgently taken to hospital to undergo surgery: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were spotted in an unnamed hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia yesterday (May 2). According to First Sportz, one of their daughters had to undergo an emergency operation on her appendix.

The couple have been together for seven years now since their first encounter in Madrid back in 2016. They currently live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with their five children: Cristiano Jr, twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez tragically lost their son Angel during childbirth last year. His twin sister Bella survived. Unfortunately, the couple will once again have to endure a medical hardship as it was reported by First Sportz that one of their daughters was rushed to the hospital for an appendix procedure.

It is currently unknown if it was Eva, Alana, or Bella, but a report from SportsTiger states that it's the latter. An image of the couple and their daughter went viral depicting the trio huddled near a hospital bed. It can be viewed below:

While these events allegedly happened recently, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Georgina Rodriguez have confirmed the news yet. Until then, we can only hope their daughter makes a successful recovery.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez considering leaving Al-Nassr to return to Real Madrid: Reports

As per Spanish news outlet El Nacional, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are considering a sensational return to La Liga side Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr merely five months ago on a two-and-a-half-year contract that runs till the summer of 2025. He is reported to be earning up to £177 million a year.

Ronaldo has performed at an individual level, netting 12 goals in 15 appearances for the Knights of Najd so far this season. However, Al-Nassr have struggled as a unit and have been knocked out of all domestic competitions so far. They are also second in the league with 56 points, three behind Al-Ittihad. This lead could extend to six if the latter win their game in hand.

The Portuguese ace is unlikely to win any silverware this season and is allegedly considering a return to Real Madrid. Los Blancos' hierarchy are interested in bringing Ronaldo back in an ambassadorial role, rather than on the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo would need to make the difficult decision to retire to take up this offer.

It is also reported that Georgina Rodriguez is desperate to move back to Madrid along with their children. With the season coming to an end soon, it will be interesting to see what decision the Al-Nassr superstar makes.

