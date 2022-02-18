Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire hold talks with Ralf Rangnick over Manchester United captaincy: Reports

According to multiple reports, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have held talks with Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick over the latter, relinquishing his role as club captain for the rest of the season.

Since the start of the season, Maguire's form has been a cause for concern and he has been singled out for criticism on many occasions.

According to Daily Mirror, there is a growing belief amongst the United players that Ronaldo replacing Maguire as the skipper is inevitable.

The England international is said to be reluctant to relinquish his role as he fears that he could lose the armband permanently. Maguire reportedly also feels marginalized at the club in terms of his authority.

Ronaldo’s importance and influence at Manchester United has only been said to have increased over the recent period. The Portuguese star has reportedly backed Harry Maguire to continue as captain, but vocal support has lessened in recent weeks.

According to the report, Ralf Rangnick believes that it will be better for Maguire to try and regain form without the added responsibility of being the club captain.

United fans have long clamored for the English defender to be replaced as the club captain. Apart from Ronaldo, David De Gea is also a popular choice, although the Portuguese star currently remains the favorite to get the armband.

Harry Maguire’s Manchester United struggles could result in him being replaced as captain

Harry Maguire’s £80 million move from Leicester City in 2019 has vastly been recognized as a failure.

Fans have not only just asked Manchester United to replace Maguire as the club captain, but they're expecting the Red Devils to go into the transfer market in the summer to sign a replacement.

Maguire has been caught out of position on multiple occasions during matches, with his defensive skills being called into question.

The England international does not have the pace to recover after being caught out of position but regularly trods into midfield and further forward, putting extra pressure on other defenders.

The problem has intensified due to the team’s struggles in defensive midfield. Ralf Rangnick has attempted to bring in a more active pressing system and a higher defensive line. However, that has arguably put increased focus on Maguire, who has been the most criticized player at the club in recent weeks.

Of course, potential reinforcements in midfield and improved form can still salvage the England international’s career at Old Trafford.

Currently, it is not just the captaincy role but also his place in the lineup that is under severe scrutiny.

