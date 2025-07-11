Cristiano Ronaldo to hold talks with incoming Al-Nassr manager about his game time management next season: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to meet with Jorge Jesus, who is set to become the new Al Nassr manager. The Portuguese manager is traveling to Saudi Arabia to sign the contract.

As per a report in Record, Ronaldo is keen on holding talks with the incoming manager as he wants to discuss his playing time for the Saudi Pro League side. The Portuguese superstar is not insisting on playing all matches but wants to be available for all the key games.

The 40-year-old is also keen on managing his minutes to ensure he remains fit throughout the season. He aims to play at the FIFA World Cup next year, while also helping the club win trophies for the first time since he joined.

Jesus spoke about Ronaldo earlier this season at the Forum of the National Association of Football Coaches, and said via GOAL:

"Ronaldo is an example at 40 years old. You see some Al Nassr games now, but I am there. He is still a young player, given his performance in the game. And, honestly, I don't know how long he will continue. Because he is a 100 per cent professional, he takes care of himself like no other player in the world, and that is why he is 40 years old and still going."

Jorge Jesus managed 99 matches for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr rivals Al Hilal before leaving in May this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo explains decision to stay at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract at Al Nassr earlier this summer, amid reports that he was set to leave for Al Hilal. He has penned a deal until 2027 and spoke to the media team to explain his decision and said (via The Athletic):

"We (the Saudi Pro League) are still improving. I believe that in this moment that we are top five (leagues in the world) already. I still believe that we will continue to improve, and we have time. We have shown in the last two years that the league is going up all the time. I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive."

"Only the people who have never played in Saudi Arabia and know nothing about football say this league is not top five (in the world). I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league know what I am talking about. So this is why I want to stay (in Saudi), because I believe in the project."

Cristiano Ronaldo has only managed to win the Arab Club Champions Cup in his spell at Al Nassr.

