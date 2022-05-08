Cristiano Ronaldo meets Sir Alex Ferguson in private to decide future at Manchester United - Reports 

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has had discussions and private meetings with Sir Alex Ferguson in regards to the superstar's future at Old Trafford. A number of rumors about Ronaldo's exit from the club have continued to fly, especially with United missing out on Champions League slots for next season.

As per The Mirror, Ronaldo has had these meetings at his home, as well as at Sir Ferguson's home, as both Manchester United legends live near each other in Cheshire.

Ferguson brought Ronaldo to Old Trafford when the Portuguese maestro was still a teenager, and the retired manager also convinced him to rejoin last summer.

Although Ronaldo has only stayed one year out of his two-year contract, it is hardly surprising that he would want to leave. He surely did not join the Red Devils in a bid to partake in Europa League football and completely miss out on the Champions League.

So far, however, Cristiano Ronaldo has kept mum about his future, but he is widely expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. Incoming manager Erik ten Hag may be able to convince Manchester United's highest goalscorer of the season to stay, and Ferguson might do the same as well.

Until the season ends and the transfer window opens, Ronaldo will likely keep his cards close to his chest and stay silent about the increasing flurry of rumors regarding his exit.

David Ornstein does not believe Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United

Reliable football journalist David Ornstein does not believe that the Portuguese goal machine will depart the Theater of Dreams this summer. Following Manchester United’s poor season, Ronaldo's future looks uncertain, with various reports suggesting that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would leave for Champions League football.

However, on his podcast (via Stretty News), Ornstein has stated his views on Ronaldo's potential exit, saying:

“He [Cristiano Ronaldo] still is on contract — I think that we will see him as part of Ten Hag’s new squad at United. I’m personally not getting strong indications that he is on his way out of United.”

This news could be particularly comforting for the Old Trafford faithful, many of whom have had to endure a terrible season. The Red Devils could even miss out on Europa League football next season, with their shambolic recent form putting them in danger of falling out of the top-six.

Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to be part of Ten Hag’s plans and will have a lot of work on his hands as the incoming manager tries to restore pride and glory to the stumbling giants.

