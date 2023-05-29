Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Report reveals issue that forced Al-Nassr star off the pitch against Al-Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo is a fitness doubt for Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League game against Al-Fateh on Wednesday (May 31) due to a muscle injury, according to Saudi Arabian sports daily Al-Riyadiah.

Al-Nassr's hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League came to an end after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Ettifaq on Saturday (May 27). The result saw Al-Ittihad crowned champions with a game left.

Al-Aalami had to do without Ronaldo in the final minutes of their draw against Al-Ettihaq. They were pushing for a winner when the Portuguese icon was forced off the pitch after feeling pain in his muscle in the 84th minute.

Ronaldo himself asked Al-Nassr manager Dinko Jelicic to be substituted, according to the aforementioned source. It has also emerged that the forward suffered a mild injury to his muscle.

There are doubts about the former Real Madrid superstar's availability for the team's final game of the season, but the injury is not serious. The Riyadh-based club host sixth-placed Al-Fateh at Mrsool Park on Wednesday (May 31).

Al-Nassr's medical staff will submit a report on Ronaldo's condition on Monday (May 29), as per the report. A decision about the superstar's involvement against Al-Fateh will be made based on their assessment.

Al-Aalami are unlikely to risk exacerbating Ronaldo's injury if he's not fully fit, as the title is no longer within their reach. So the 38-year-old could start on the match.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq?

Youssofu Niakate put Al-Ettifaq in front before Luiz Gustavo equalized for Al-Nassr. Abdulrahman Ghareeb provided the assist for the latter's goal. Cristiano Ronaldo did not have any goal involvement.

Ronaldo was, nevertheless, one of the standout performers for Al-Aalami. No player had more shots on target than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner (4) in the game. He also completed one of four dribbles attempted.

The former Manchester United superstar had 54 touches and completed 28 passes with 82% accuracy. He also played two key passes for his teammates, with only four players faring better.

Cristiano Ronaldo won three of the six duels he competed in and won two free-kicks. The Al-Nassr captain made one clearance as well but lost possession 12 times, with only three of his teammates faring worse.

The forward has 14 goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions for the Saudi Arabian giants. He will be determined to end the season on a high if he's passed fit to face Al-Fateh.

