Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Erik ten Hag and Manchester United players extremely disappointed with comments made by Portuguese superstar - Reports 

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, as well as the club’s players, are very disappointed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview, one of SkySports’ chief reporters Kaveh Solhekol has claimed.

Cristiano Ronaldo sat down with Piers Morgan for a bombastic 90-minute interview, a portion of which was released on Sunday (November 13). In the interview, Ronaldo claimed that he felt betrayed by the club, claiming that they have been trying to push him out since last season (via The Sun). He further claimed that he had no respect for Ten Hag, as the Dutchman had not shown any respect towards him.

According to Solhekol’s first tweet on the topic, Manchester United were left extremely disappointed when they found out about the no. 7’s interview after the 2-1 victory over Fulham. The manner and timing of the interview are unacceptable to them.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Ronaldo "I don't respect the manager"



Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.



In his second tweet, the Sky Sports reporter claimed that the Red Devils would consider all their options regarding Ronaldo. They reportedly do not understand why Ronaldo disrespected the team, the coach, and the players in that manner.

Solhekol also claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was informed that he would not be in the starting XI against Fulham but would be included in the squad. He told the club that he was ill and could not make the trip to London for the clash against Fulham. The report also debunked Ronaldo’s claims about disrespect, with Solhekol claiming that Manchester United never disrespected him even when he refused to come on against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo has featured in 16 games for the Mancunians in the 2022-23 season, scoring thrice and claiming two assists in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes swipe at former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate Wayne Rooney has been critical of the superstar in recent months, regularly urging the 20-time English champions to ship him off. In his interview with Morgan (via The Sun), Ronaldo addressed the topic of Rooney’s incessant criticism, claiming that the Englishman must be jealous of his achievements.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Cristiano Ronaldo: "I love Man Utd, I love the fans, they're always on my side. But if Manchester United want to do it different… they've to change many, many things". "Here the progress has been ZERO since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club".

He said:

“I don’t know why he [Rooney] criticizes me so badly . . . probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level.”

Ronaldo jokingly added:

“I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true . . . ”

Ronaldo and Rooney played 206 games together for Manchester United, jointly participating in 25 goals.

