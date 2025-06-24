Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr in advanced talks to sign Manchester United star - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Casemiro from Manchester United. The Brazilian is open to leaving the Old Trafford side and the Saudi side are keen on bolstering their midfield.

Ad

As per a report in Sport Jazirah via UTD Report, Al Nassr are close to agreeing terms with Casemiro and Manchester United. The Red Devils are looking to rebuild their squad and are open to selling players who are not a part of Ruben Amorim's plans.

Manchester United see the interest from Al Nassr as the ideal chance for them to offload the midfielder they signed for £70 million in 2022. The ex-Real Madrid man played a key role under Amorim, but the 33-year-old is not seen as the long-term option by the manager.

Ad

Trending

Al Nassr finished third in the league last season - 13 points behind champions Al Ittihad - and are working to bolster the squad. They are keen on getting the top players in this summer to ensure they can win the league next season.

Al Nassr are also working on renewing the contract of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has said that he is staying, but the renewal has not been officially announced.

Ad

Jamie Carragher told Manchester United star to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

Jamie Carragher spoke about Casemiro in 2024 and claimed that Casemiro's time in the top flight was done. He urged the Brazilian to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League or join any MLS side.

He was on Sky Sports and said via talkSPORT:

Ad

"Casemiro should know tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level – the next two [Premier] league games and the [FA] cup final – then he should be thinking I need to go to the MLS or Saudi. I'm deadly serious – his agent, the team of people around him, they need to tell him: this has to stop. We are watching one of the greats of the modern time, playing in the best midfields we have seen who have dominated Europe – him holding, [Toni] Kroos to one side, [Luka] Modric to the other was one of the best midfield."

Ad

"Could easily go up against the Barcelona midfield that we all loved of [Sergio] Busquets, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta. So he's been an absolute great. I am nowhere near on a level of what that man has achieved, [winning] Champions League's, playing for Brazil and Real Madrid. But I always remember something when I retired myself, and there was a saying I always remember as a footballer: "Leave the football, before the football leaves you. The football has left him - at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move."

Casemiro hit back at the Liverpool legend and stayed at Manchester United. The Red Devils had a tough season, finishing 15th in the Premier League and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More