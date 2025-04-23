Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr make 24-year-old PL star their top target - Reports 

Al-Nassr want to team up Cristiano Ronaldo with Mohammed Kudus next season, according to Football Insider. The Saudi Pro League side is planning to add more bite to their attack this summer and would ideally prefer to sign Kaoru Mitoma for the job.

Brighton & Hove Albion turned down Saudi side's advances in January, but they have retained their interest in the Japanese. However, Al-Nassr are aware that prising the 27-year-old from the Amex won't be a walk in the park.

They have now identified West Ham United's Kudus as an alternative to Mitoma. The Ghanaian forward hasn't been in his element this season, registering three goals and three assists from 30 games.

The Hammers have struggled this campaign and opted to replace Julen Lopetegui with Graham Potter in January. Despite Kudus' poor form, his stock remains high, and Al-Nassr are ready to prise him away this summer.

The 24-year-old reportedly has a £85m release clause in his deal for Premier League sides. However, the amount increases to £120m for Saudi clubs, which could complicate matters for the Riyadh-based club.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in their roster, Al-Nassr have faltered once again in the title race. Ronaldo has registered 32 goals from 36 games across competitions this season, but his team is third in the league table after 29 games.

When does Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expire?

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of this season, and he is yet to sign a new deal. He has been a prominent figure for the Saudi club since making the move in December 2022 after parting ways with Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar's arrival paved the path for multiple superstars to move to the Middle East. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's presence has also propelled the Saudi Pro League to international stardom.

Al-Nassr are pleased with his efforts and are already planning to extend his stay. Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 90 goals and 19 assists from 100 games across competitions for the club.

He may be in the final phase of his career, but he has shown no signs of slowing down. The player recently turned 40, but his quest for excellence remains undiminished.

The Saudi club has apparently offered the Portuguese superstar a two-year deal that will keep him in Riyadh until 2027, as per journalist Gianluigi Longari.

