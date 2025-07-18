Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr reach agreement to sign 27-year-old star in €33 million deal: Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reached an agreement with Feyenoord over a deal for Slovakia international David Hancko this summer, as per reports. The Saudi giants are set to beat a host of sides to the signature of the centre-back as the first signing under Jorge Jesus.Fabrizio Romano reports that Al-Nassr have agreed on a €33 million fee plus add-ons for Hancko to join them on a permanent deal this summer. The 27-year-old has agreed personal terms for a contract until 2028 with an option for another year at the club.David Hancko has been linked with several clubs in the last two windows, with Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan seemingly keen on his services. The medical examination for the Feyenoord star has been booked following a long negotiation, and he will likely feature in pre-season for the Knights of Najd.Al-Nassr were left with a need to sign a new left-sided centre-back after Aymeric Laporte made clear his wish to leave the club during the 2024-25 season. The Spaniard did not feature in the last months under Stefan Pioli and remains poised for an exit.Having secured the future of Cristiano Ronaldo a few weeks ago, Al-Nassr have now made a significant investment into their squad by signing Hancko. He will likely walk straight into the starting XI, where he will play alongside Mohamed Simakan at the heart of the defence.Cristiano Ronaldo pushing Al-Nassr interest in PL star: ReportsAl-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is driving the club's interest in Liverpool star Luis Diaz, as per reports. The Colombia international has been strongly linked with an exit from Anfield this summer, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both making enquiries over his services.According to a report by SPORT, Cristiano Ronaldo is at the forefront of his side's wish to land Diaz this summer. The Portuguese forward believes the 28-year-old is the marquee winger the club has been looking to sign and wishes for the club to make an attempt to sign him.Bayern Munich failed with a bid of £58 million for the forward, with Liverpool holding out for around £100 million. The Saudi giants put forth a similar bid for Kaoru Mitoma in January, and could repurpose their funds to try and sign Diaz this summer. The former FC Porto man has yet to indicate whether a move to Saudi Arabia interests him, but he is keen to leave Anfield this summer.