Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr sent scouts to watch Barcelona star in action during 4-0 win over Dortmund with one eye on potential transfer- Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have turned their attention to Barcelona as they prepare for their summer business with forward Ansu Fati on their radar, as per reports. The Saudi giants had scouts in attendance for the UEFA Champions League game between the Spanish club and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

SPORT reports that Al-Nassr have identified Fati as a target for the summer, and representatives of the club were at the Olympic Stadium in Catalunya on Wednesday. The Spain international came on for the final minutes of the tie, replacing 17-year-old goalscorer Lamine Yamal.

In his brief cameo following his 86th minute introduction, Ansu Fati had three touches of the ball and completed one pass, while also completing a dribble. The scouts from Al-Nassr would have been pleased to see that the 22-year-old was sharp in his time on the pitch despite not getting any game time since January.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side are still looking to replace Anderson Talisca, who left the club for Fenerbahce in the winter. The young Brazilian duo of Wesley and Angelo Gabriel have so far failed to do very much for Al-Nassr, leading the club to seek wide options from elsewhere.

Ansu Fati is prepared to leave Barcelona, having felt disappointed by the treatment meted out to him by Hansi Flick and the club. The youngster has made just nine appearances for the club this season, playing a total of 191 minutes despite largely being fit and available. He turned down a move away in the January transfer window, but will now look to get his career back on track with a summer transfer.

Barcelona star beats Cristiano Ronaldo to UEFA Champions League record in Dortmund win

Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski has achieved a UEFA Champions League feat never before achieved by any player, not even Cristiano Ronaldo. The Poland international scored twice to help his side claim a 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinal first leg meeting.

Lewandowski's double in the 48th and 66th minutes took his tally in the competition this season to 11 goals. He became the first player to score 10+ goals in a single Champions League season for three different teams, having done so with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the competition's most prolific goalscorer ever, scored 10+ goals in a number of seasons with Real Madrid. The 40-year-old never managed the feat with Manchester United or Juventus, the other sides he represented in the competition.

