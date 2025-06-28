Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr seriously considering move to sign 24-year-old Bundesliga forward to replace Jhon Duran: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are seriously considering revisiting a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface, according to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs. Boniface could be a possible replacement for Jhon Duran, who is set to join Fenerbahce, as reported by journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Boniface established himself as one of the best forwards in the Bundesliga during the 2023-24 campaign, garnering 21 goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances across competitions. The 24-year-old played a key role in helping Leverkusen win three trophies, including the league title.

However, the Nigeria international lost his starting spot to Patrik Schick last season. Following Anderson Talisca's departure from the club in January earlier this year, Al-Nassr were in advanced negotiations with Boniface as a potential replacement.

Despite being close to getting the deal over the line, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. opted to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa for a reported transfer fee of £64 million. Unfortunately, the 21-year-old didn't have the best of impacts as Al-Nassr ended the season trophyless.

Duran is now expected to join Fenerbahce after the Knights of Najd reportedly gave the green light to sanction his exit. Al-Nassr could look to sign Boniface as a replacement to line up up front alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr set to appoint former Al-Hilal boss as their new manager following Cristiano Ronaldo's approval: Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, former Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has agreed to become Al-Nassr's new head coach ahead of next season. Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly approved Jesus' appointment as the new manager, with the club also being linked with Sergio Conceicao.

Al-Nassr parted ways with Stefano Pioli on June 26, bringing his stint in the Saudi Pro League to an end after less than a season in charge. The Knights of Najd struggled for consistency throughout the season as they finished trophyless, missing out on the league title and the AFC Champions League.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal also sacked Jorge Jesus last month after they conceded the Saudi Pro League title to Al-Ittihad. The 70-year-old found great success at Al-Hilal, helping them win five trophies, including the 2024-24 title over the Knights of Najd.

Jesus is expected to be unveiled in the coming days as the deal has reportedly been agreed upon by both parties.

