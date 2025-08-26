Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr submit proposal to sign Manchester United-linked forward with €65 million release clause: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly submitted a bid for Ricardo Mathias, who has also garnered interest from Manchester United. The amount of the bid is unknown as of now, but PSV Eindhoven are also interested in the striker.
Mathias, 19, has come through Internacional's academy and broke into their first team last season. He has scored five goals in 22 senior appearances for the Brazilian side. His overall performances have also been impressive and have garnered attention from clubs across Europe.
As per Globo Esporte, Al-Nassr have submitted a bid for Mathias this summer. He would be interested in a potential move as well, especially for the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven are also monitoring the youngster.
The Red Devils also sent scouts to watch him in Internacional's Copa do Brasil quarter-finals second leg against Fluminense on August 6. Internacional drew 1-1 but lost 3-2 on aggregate. Mathias, meanwhile, recently signed a contract until 2028, which has a release clause worth €65 million.
The amount of Al-Nassr's bid is currently unknown. However, as per the aforementioned report, Manchester United are unwilling to enter a bidding war with a Saudi Arabian club. They have also strengthened their attack by signing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo this summer.
When Cristiano Ronaldo named the Manchester United star he misses playing with
In April this year, Cristiano Ronaldo gave an interview with TNT Sports where he was asked to name one player he missed playing with. He named Manchester United legend and all-time top scorer, Wayne Rooney.
The Portuguese icon heaped praise on Rooney's abilities and said:
“The power of Wayne Rooney is his mentality and his strength - he never stops. He’s a fantastic team player, and he scores goals. We won every trophy - the Premier League, the Carling Cup, the Champions League.
“He’s a fantastic boy, and he helped me a lot when he came to join us in Manchester. I miss playing with him. Maybe in the future, we will play together again. I have to say congratulations to him. I know how hard it is to be number one."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney formed a lethal partnership at Manchester United before the former's move to Real Madrid in 2009. They shared the pitch 206 times, combining for 27 goals, helping the club win numerous trophies.