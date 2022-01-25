Cristiano Ronaldo left frustrated by 2 Manchester United players for their performance against West Ham - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo was left unimpressed by Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood's performance during Manchester United's 1-0 win over West Ham United, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils needed a stoppage-time winner from Marcus Rashford to secure all three points against their top four rivals.

The win against West Ham was significant for United as they head into the international break fourth in the standings. This is the first time they have made it into the top four since the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

Despite picking up a crucial win, Ronaldo was reportedly left frustrated by Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood. The 36-year-old forward was not happy with Maguire, who failed to find him unmarked on various occasions.

The Manchester United skipper instead headed the ball clear rather than controlling it and finding Ronaldo.

Even fellow strike partner Mason Greenwood frustrated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Ronaldo believes the young English forward could have found him during United's counter-attacking move which might have resulted in a goal much earlier.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, was involved in the stoppage-time goal. The Portuguese found Anthony Martial who then gave the ball to Edinson Cavani to cross it in for Marcus Rashford for the winner.

Manchester United are currently leading the top four race against West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Ralf Rangnick's side have accumulated 38 points from 22 matches so far this campaign.

However, both Arsenal and Spurs are only two points behind United and have one and two games in hand respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score a league goal for Manchester United in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had the best of starts in 2022, having so far failed to score in any of the three league games played in January. Ronaldo last scored a goal for the Red Devils when they secured a 3-1 win over Burnley in late December.

Ronaldo has also struggled to find consistent goals under the management of Ralf Rangnick. So far, he has scored just twice in seven outings under the German manager.

Out of the two, only one was from open play while the other was a penalty against Norwich City.

Despite his recent struggles, Cristiano Ronaldo is still Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has scored 14 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions.

