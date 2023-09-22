Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly had to shell out £250,000 per month for housing his family and friends in Riyadh's luxurious Four Seasons hotel.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner initially lived at the five-star property, when he first arrived at the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo booked 17 suites for his entourage of family, friends and security in the two-floor Kingdom Suite.

The Kingdom Suite, as per Sport Bible (via GOAL), has a living room, dining room, cinema room, and gold and marble bathrooms featuring views over Riyadh. Ronaldo, though, has now checked out of the hotel after footing the massive bill and moved into his own house at an undisclosed location in the Saudi capital.

The permanent residence is said to be an exclusive compound with top-notch security systems, and convenient access to restaurants, shops, gyms, and other amenites.

With the Portugal captain earning $200 million annually (£162.7 million) at Al-Nassr, as per Marca, he can afford all the modern-day amenities and luxuries.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a rousing start to his first full campaign at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. The 38-year-old has a rich haul of seven goals and five assists in seven games across competitions.

Ronaldo starred with six goals in as many games as Al-Alami won the Arab Club Champions Cup, a pre-season tournament. He drew a blank in his Saudi Pro League season opener against Al-Taawoun but has scored six times and bagged four assists in his next four outings.

The Real Madrid legend brought up his first Al-Nassr hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Al-Fateh before netting a brace in the 4-0 home win over Al-Shabab. He also scored in the next two league outings against Al-Hazem and Al-Raed.

Ronaldo's strike against Al-Hazem was his 850th for club and country, making him the first male player to reach the milestone.

He recently made his AFC Champions League debut against Iranian side Persepolis in midweek but made no goal contribution in the 2-0 win. It was Ronaldo's late assist that had helped Al-Alami see off UAE-based Shabab Al-Ahli in the Champions League playoffs.