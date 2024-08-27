Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi - Who has the higher reported rating in EAFC 25?

With the EAFC 25 game set to be released, fans and gamers have one question on their minds, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi - who has the higher rating?

The legendary duo have dominated the footballing landscape of a generation and are undoubtedly two of the best players to have ever played the beautiful game. With 13 Ballons d'Or between them, they have enthralled fans across the globe.

As a result, their ratings on the popular video game are the topic of much speculation.

Lionel Messi edges his long-time rival in the recent edition of the game, with a reported rating of 88 in the upcoming EAFC 25 game (via @WeaverFUT). This is however a drop in ratings for the legendary Argentine, who has seen his rating drop below 90 for the first time since FIFA 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo's EAFC 25 game rating sits at 86. This current rating sees the Portuguese superstar fall behind his rival one more time, but still sit among the best players available on the game.

What Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have said about each other

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the most accomplished and decorated players in the history of football. The pair's excellence on the pitch and marketability have seen them become two of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

Ronaldo is a prolific scorer, bagging 762 goals and 239 assists in 1016 club games and 130 goals and 45 assists from 212 appearances for Portugal. Messi, on the other hand, has 735 goals and 355 assists in 904 club games, and 109 goals and 58 assists in 187 appearances for Argentina.

Reminiscing about his iconic rivalry with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo said last year in September (via CBS Sports):

“The rivalry is over. It was good, a healthy rivalry that spectators liked a lot. Whoever likes Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t have to hate Messi or vice-versa because they’re both very good. They changed the history of football, and they keep on doing it.

“We are respected throughout the world, that’s the most important thing. He makes his way, I make mine, even if we are playing outside Europe. He has done well, from what I’ve seen, and so have I. It’s about continuing. The legacy continues. The rivalry, I don’t see things like that. I’ve already said, we’ve shared the stage for 15 years and we ended up being, I wouldn’t say friends, because I never dined with him, but we are professional colleagues and we respect each other.”

Lionel Messi was also complimentary of Cristiano Ronaldo, telling L'equipe in October 2023 of their rivalry:

"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football.

"I think we deserve a lot of credit for having managed to stay at the top for so long. Because as they say, it's easy to get there. What's difficult is staying there. And we stayed at the top for ten, fifteen years. It's very difficult to stay at that level and it's spectacular. And I think it remains a good memory for all those who followed us."

Messi currently plays in the MLS with Inter Mismi while Ronaldo turns out for Saudi Pro-league side Al-Nassr.

