Cristiano Ronaldo could lose £5m due to Manchester United's underwhelming campaign - Reports

Manchester United's underwhelming 2021-22 season could see Cristiano Ronaldo lose £5 million in bonuses, according to the Mirror. The 37-year-old forward is set to end his first season back at Old Trafford without a single trophy to his name.

The Red Devils have had a poor season despite spending big in the summer of 2021. They brought in Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the hope of challenging for the Premier League title.

However, United are currently sixth in the league standings, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one more game. Ralf Rangnick's side have also been knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage by reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

According to the aforementioned source, Cristiano Ronaldo had a clause in contract which would have seen him pocked £2.5 million if Manchester United had won the Champions League this season.

There were also numerous bonuses and add-ons attached to a successful Premier League season like winning the league or qualifying for the Champions League. Failing to achieve these targets could see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner lose at least another £2.5 million, doubling the total loss to £5 million.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is on course to earn at least one of the add-ons in his contract which was in regards to being the leading goalscorer for Manchester United this season. As things stand, the 37-year-old forward has netted 18 times in 32 appearances for the Red Devils. He is currently nine goals clear of second-highest goalscorer Bruno Fernandes.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United at the end of the season?

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year deal with United when he re-joined them from Juventus last summer. However, there have been rumors linking him with a possible exit after just one year if United fail to secure Champions League football.

The Mirror has also reported that Manchester United will not come in the way if Ronaldo wishes to leave at the end of the season.

Next season is going to be a season of chances at Manchester United. The Red Devils will be appointing a new permanent manager in the summer and will look to make new signings to bolster their squad.

Manchester United @ManUtd 𝐏 𝐎 𝐓 𝐌



claims his third United Player of the Month award of the season



#MUFC | #PhotoOfTheDay 𝐏 𝐎 𝐓 𝐌 @Cristiano claims his third United Player of the Month award of the season 🔴 𝐏 𝐎 𝐓 𝐌 🔴@Cristiano claims his third United Player of the Month award of the season 💫#MUFC | #PhotoOfTheDay https://t.co/QwR3Yo0DNq

The next United manager will be tasked with finding a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo regardless of whether he leaves the club this season or next.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava