Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal’s Italian restaurant Toto has shockingly closed its doors after three years in business. Based in Madrid’s upscale Paseo de la Castellana, the high-end establishment is now “permanently closed” on Google (via El Espanol). Only locations in the Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain open.

This restaurant, part of Tatel Group, was founded by Nadal. Spanish basketball players Pau Gasol and Rudy Fernandez are also among the company's high-profile investors, along with Ronaldo. Toto had built a name for itself as an Italian dining restaurant since making its debut in 2022, with Vera Carbonara de Toto quickly becoming a signature dish.

But its closure is one of the latest in a series of high-profile restaurant closings in Madrid, along with Robuchon Madrid, which closed a couple of weeks ago. Neither Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal, nor anyone else has spoken publicly about the closure of Toto, nor is there an official statement explaining why the venue has shut its doors.

The Portuguese striker is also an empire-building legend with a fashion line, gyms, a hair transplant clinic, and a record-breaking YouTube channel to his name.

Roberto Martinez explains why Cristiano Ronaldo remains key for Portugal, despite being 40

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has been singing praises of veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, with the forward being the lynchpin for the Selecao. Ronaldo has since become the best player in the country's history, making 216 caps and scoring 135 goals.

Martinez told The Coaches’ Voice why Ronaldo remains a part of his plans, ahead of the 2026 World Cup (via GOAL):

“When I talk about a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, I also evaluate him on the basis of these three key aspects. His talent is indisputable; he is one of the best in the history of football. His experience is also unique: the only player to play in six European Championships and to have more than 200 international matches.

“But what stands out the most is his commitment. His passion for representing Portugal is contagious and motivates the entire team. He is not in the team today for what he has been, but for what he continues to be: the top scorer with 17 goals in the 21 games we have played in two years.”

Portugal await their UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Denmark this month, as they take one step closer to another international trophy. After this, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will turn their focus towards the 2026 World Cup.

