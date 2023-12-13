Cristiano Ronaldo makes contract request to Al-Nassr, club set to make official announcement soon: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a contract extension request to Al-Nassr and the Riyadh-based outfit are set to make an official announcement soon, according to journalist Ali Al-Harbi (via @TheNassrZone).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has flourished in the Middle East, becoming the face of the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr in January. Ronaldo signed a lucrative two-and-a-half-year deal, estimated to be worth £177 million per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a decent second half during the 2022-23 season, netting 14 goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances. His feats and presence in Saudi football turned the heads of numerous superstars in Europe, leading to the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane joining the league over the summer.

The 38-year-old has looked even more impressive so far this season under a rejuvenated Al-Nassr side. He has scored 20 goals and registered 10 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions, and is the joint-top scorer of 2023 with 50 goals alongside Erling Haaland.

Cristiano Ronaldo's current contract expires in the summer of 2025. However, he reportedly plans on extending his contract for another two years with the Knights of Najd. The new contract is expected to start at the beginning of 2025 and end at the start of 2027.

The Portugal ace would be 41 by the time his new contract ends, but it would also allow him to represent his nation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Al-Nassr are reportedly set to make an official announcement very soon.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami set to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in pre-season tournament in early 2024

Inter Miami have announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they will be participating in the Riyadh Season Cup as a part of their first-ever international tour. Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will also be participating in the three-team tournament, which means Lionel Messi could potentially face Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch for the last time in their storied rivalry.

The pre-season tournament will be in a round-robin format. Inter Miami will first face off against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal on Monday, January 29, before facing off against Al-Nassr on Thursday, February 1.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players ever, having won a total of 13 Ballons d'Or over the years. Both superstars will be aiming to beat each other one last time. As per GOAL, they have faced each other 35 times at the club level, with Messi winning on 16 occasions and Ronaldo on 10.