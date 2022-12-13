Cristiano Ronaldo makes decision on Portugal retirement: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly not planning to quit the Portugal national team. The forward believes he can be a valuable part of the 2024 EURO squad and is keen to fight for his place.

The former Manchester United forward managed just one goal in the FIFA World Cup this season and was benched in both knockout matches against Switzerland and Morocco, respectively.

He was brought on as a second-half substitute in both games but failed to impact the scoreline. Ronaldo barely touched the ball in these two games, managing only seven touches against Switzerland, while only 10 touches came against Morocco.

As per a report in Correio da Manhã, the forward does not think his time with the national team is over and is set to fight for his place. Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, wants to play at the 2024 EURO in Germany and reportedly believes he can be a valuable member.

"I fought hard for this dream" - Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's exit from FIFA World Cup

Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo penned an emotional statement on his social media account after Portugal were knocked out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup by Morocco.

Portugal topped Group H with two wins against Ghana and Uruguay, respectively, from three games to progress through to the knockout stage. The 2016 EURO winners were beaten 1-0 in the quarter-finals by the African nation after they eased past Switzerland with a 6-1 win over Switzerland.

Ronaldo's statement on Instagram read:

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream."

The forward continued and asserted that he fought hard for his dream but failed to achieve it for the 5th time. Cristiano Ronaldo continued:

"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances that I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream. Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. It is not worth reacting to heat."

He added that his dedication did not change amid rumors that he threatened to quit the camp as he was benched.

"I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant. I was always one more person fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country.

"For now, there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted... Now, it's time to be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions."

Cristiano Ronaldo is now set to decide on his next club after he was released by Manchester United days before the FIFA World Cup. His relationship with manager Erik ten Hag and the owners touched a new low after his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, which ultimately led to the termination of the contract.

