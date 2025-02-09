Cristiano Ronaldo makes decision regarding his future at Al-Nassr: Reports

According to Saudi Arabian outlet Arriyadiyah (via Saudifutbol on X), Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to renew his contract with Al-Nassr for another season. The legendary forward's contract with the Middle Eastern giants was set to expire this summer.

As per the report, Ronaldo's new contract has the same terms as his existing deal. The 40-year-old forward joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 to much fanfare after leaving Manchester United. He is believed to earn approximately $200 million per annum, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

The report has also claimed that the option for a further one-year extension will be available at the end of next season, when Ronaldo's contract expires.

Ronaldo has been one of the most important players for Al-Nassr this season. He has maintained his goal-scoring form, finding the net 24 times and providing four assists in just 26 games. Since January 2023, he has scored 82 goals and provided 19 assists across 90 games for the Knights of Najd.

What Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has said about his retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo is now 40 years old, raising questions about when the legendary Portuguese forward might hang up his boots. Last year, he spoke about his future plans, admitting that he was uncertain about when the day would come.

Speaking during national duty with Portugal back in November, the Al-Nassr superstar said (via beIN SPORTS):

“I just want to enjoy playing football. Planning my retirement, whether it’s in one or two years, I don’t know. I will soon turn 40, and as long as I feel motivated, I will keep going... The day I no longer feel motivated, I will retire.”

With reports claiming he has signed a contract extension in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo certainly remains motivated to continue, despite his age. He has already crossed 900 career goals - the first player in history to do so, and it is widely believed that he is gunning for the 1000-goal mark.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup around the corner, it is also expected that the Nassr superstar will participate in the tournament with Portugal.

