Cristiano Ronaldo makes final decision after Manchester United showdown talks - Reports

Manchester United have failed to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to withdraw his transfer request as he remains adamant about leaving the club this summer, according to The Times.

Less than a year after making a sensational return to Old Trafford, the Portuguese ace wants a way out. Ronaldo isn't happy with the club's lack of transfer activities and is unconvinced of their ability to compete for trophies. However, his chances of finding a move don't look promising.

Many clubs were linked with him when exit reports first started doing the rounds, but most have distanced themselves from him. Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were touted as possible destinations for the superstar.

According to Goal journalist James Robson, the club maintains that Ronaldo isn't for sale with former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson intervening to keep him in Manchester.

James Robson @jamesalanrobson Mendes told United Ronaldo is adamant about leaving - but left negotiations less than positive he’d get his move. Ferguson has intervened. United insist Ronaldo is not for sale #mufc Mendes told United Ronaldo is adamant about leaving - but left negotiations less than positive he’d get his move. Ferguson has intervened. United insist Ronaldo is not for sale #mufc

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes continues to negotiate with clubs, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believing that the super agent will talk to the Blues once again.

Ronaldo returned to United last season from Juventus, 12 years after ending his first stint at the club. He made 38 appearances for the Red Devils last season, netting 24 goals in all competitions, with 18 of them coming in the Premier League alone.

However, it didn't translate into collective success for Manchester United, who endured their worst top-flight campaign statistically. They finished sixth in the Premier League with 58 points, their lowest-ever in the league. The Red Devils went out early in all three cup competitions too, including a last-16 exit from the Champions League.

Manchester United building momentum for 2022-23 season

Following last season's catastrophe, Manchester United are aiming to make a strong comeback in the 2022-23 campaign under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The club have already signed midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer from Brentford, along with former Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, for a deal worth £56.7 million.

The Red Devils have had a good run in the pre-season friendlies so far. They started their pre-season by defeating Liverpool 4-0 in Thailand on July 12. This was followed by a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory on July 15 and another 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in Melbourne on July 19. United saw their spotless campaign halted by Aston Villa, who held them to a 2-2 draw in Perth on July 23.

Players like Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have looked sharp, while Marcus Rashford also seems to be getting back into his groove.

Manchester United will next face Atletico Madrid in Oslo on July 30 before heading home to host Rayo Vallecano the next day.

The Red Devils are building momentum ahead of their new campaign, which begins on August 7 against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far