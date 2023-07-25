Cristiano Ronaldo makes offer to buy most-circulated Portuguese newspaper that he sued multiple times in the past: Reports 

According to the Spanish daily El Pais (via AS), Cristiano Ronaldo has submitted an offer to take over the Cofina media conglomerate. The company is the owner of the popular newspaper Correio da Manha, which Ronaldo has sued multiple times in the past for breaches of privacy and defamation.

Cofina is a Portuguese media conglomerate based in Porto. The company owns the TV channel CMTV as well as newspapers Correio da Manha and Record. These media outlets are infamous for having publicized negative news about Cristiano Ronaldo in the past.

Correio da Manha has caused so many issues for the 38-year-old that he has refused to talk to them anymore. Moreover, Ronaldo has sued them on more than one occasion in the past. Since they are Portugal's most circulated newspaper, becoming the owner along with 10 other potential shareholders would be an effective method of fixing the problem.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had multiple run-ins with the Portuguese paper. In 2016, he threw a Correio da Manha TV reporter's microphone into a lake after the latter asked a poor question about the 2016 Euros. This can be viewed below:

Other high-profile run-ins include Correio da Manha reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, used witchcraft to try splitting up him and his partner Georgina Rodriguez. They also reported that he was forced to pay compensation for harassing a minor on social media.

While there are other offers on the table for Cofina to consider, it is likely Cristiano Ronaldo will soon take over. The company is currently valued at €75 million, so it won't be a cheap acquisition.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo outlines goals for 2023-24 season

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his goals for next season ahead of Al-Nassr's pre-season friendly clashes against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan in Japan.

The Portugal icon returned to pre-season with Al-Nassr but suffered back-to-back losses against Celta Vigo (5-0) and Benfica (4-1). Despite the heavy defeats, he was in a jubilant mood for the Japan pre-season tour.

He told reporters (via GOAL):

"We are so happy to be here, Al-Nassr's first time in Japan. We have two good games to play, and we are excited. Japanese people are very passionate about football and we're here to give a good show."

He also revealed his targets for next season:

"We hope to win all the trophies. We know it's going to be difficult but I think we have a good team, a new coach, new players, and we're looking forward to doing an amazing season. Of course, I hope to win a few trophies this year."

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a stellar debut season for Al-Nassr since he joined the club in January. He scored 14 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions. However, he was unable to win any trophies - losing the Saudi Pro League title to Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr was also knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup and King Cup of Champions.