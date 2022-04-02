Cristiano Ronaldo not with Manchester United squad and could miss clash against Leicester City - Reports 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly not traveled with the squad to face Leicester City.

The 37-year-old was part of the Portuguese national side that beat North Macedonia midweek to advance to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but appears to have incurred an injury prior to United's game on Saturday.

The former Juventus striker has scored 18 goals for the Red Devils across competitions this season.

His potential absence could be a huge setback for interim Ralf Rangnick, who also lost Edinson Cavani to injury during the international break.

ManchesterEveningNews (via Express) reports Ronaldo was not seen with the 21-man squad for the trip to Old Trafford.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Cristiano Ronaldo not with #mufc squad tonight. Usual 21-man squad assembled (with three goalies). Cristiano Ronaldo not with #mufc squad tonight. Usual 21-man squad assembled (with three goalies).

Manchester United are in a fight for the last UEFA Champions League qualification spot for next season and are currently trailing Arsenal, who are four points clear in fourth.

Who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's game against Leicester City?

Rashford may have his chance to impress for Manchester United this Saturday

Ralf Rangnick could have a difficult task of replacing his star man for the game against Leicester, with the club lacking in options upfront.

As mentioned, Cavani joins the likely injured Ronaldo on the sidelines.

Mason Greenwood is still out of the club following his sexual abuse scandal and Anthony Martial is out on loan at La Liga side Sevilla.

One candidate, however, may be Marcus Rashford.

The 24-year-old has encountered a hugely disappointing period at the club which has seen his future at Old Trafford thrown into doubt.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the English star is considering his United future, having been used as a bit-part player by Rangnick.

But he may have his chance to shine with Ronaldo potentially out of the game against the Foxes.

Another option is United youngster Shola Shoretire.

The 18-year-old made the jump to the senior set-up last year but has not been making matchday squads on a regular basis.

Nevertheless, he has a proven goalscoring record for Manchester United's U23 team, scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances.

Anthony Elanga, who is now a first-team regular, is another potential option to start as a makeshift forward.

academyarena Utd @academyarenaUTD Recognition for Shola Shoretire at Carrington for winning The Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year for 2020/21 [ @samuelluckhurst Recognition for Shola Shoretire at Carrington for winning The Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year for 2020/21 [@samuelluckhurst] https://t.co/Ke9I2NaLCr

One interesting idea may be in having Bruno Fernandes play as a false nine.

The Portuguese midfielder scored both goals in his country's 2-0 win over North Macedonia midweek and is a constant threat from midfield.

