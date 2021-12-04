Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Ralf Rangnick’s first game at Manchester United after picking up injury while celebrating - Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly miss Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge after picking up a knock while celebrating his goal against Arsenal.

The forward scored twice as Manchester United secured a 3-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday. He scored the winning penalty at the 70th-minute mark to hand the Red Devils all three points.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo may have suffered a minor knee injury while celebrating the winner against Arsenal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did his trademark celebration in front of an adoring home crowd at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo played 88 minutes of the game before being substituted off in place of Anthony Martial. He was seen limping off awkwardly while being substituted.

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence could be a major blow for Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils have finally regained some form following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ronaldo is expected to play a huge part in the team's resurgence under Rangnick.

However, the 36-year-old's substitution could also be a precautionary measure to avoid any major injury, and he could very well feature tomorrow.

Manchester United are scheduled to take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday, which will be Rangnick's first game in charge. The German tactician was present in the stands to watch Ronaldo score twice to seal Manchester United's first home win since September.

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's new interim manager Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. Upon his arrival, the 63-year-old manager stated that Ronaldo could make a difference in his side. He said:

He's still a player that can easily make the difference, and it's about how we can develop the whole team. It's not only about Cristiano, I mean we play in the most competitive league in the world, so we need all the players on board."

"What I saw from Cristiano yesterday, he's more than willing to do that, to put his input into the team, and the other teammates will have to do the same."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. He has scored 12 goals in 16 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. He has netted six goals apiece in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

