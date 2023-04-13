Cristiano Ronaldo 'not happy' with Georgina Rodriguez's attitude as story involving leather boots emerge - Reports

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with his partner and “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)” star Georgina Rodriguez’s attitude.

According to El Futbolero, Ronaldo is displeased with Georgina's alleged self-centered attitude. Following the release of the second season of Georgina-starrer Netflix show, Soy Georgina, the Spanish-Argentine model has received criticism for the way she treats her friends. Her show has also come under fire for not being authentic enough and looking glaringly scripted at times.

In the second season of Soy Georgina, the mother of two sheds light on her relationship with her friends. While every friend of the businesswoman paints a happy picture, fans have ridiculed the protagonist over a leather boot incident.

In a scene from the second season of Soy Georgina, Georgina Rodriguez is seen lending a pair of designer boots to a person close to her. While it can come across as a generous gesture initially, El Futbolero says that the reason behind the loan was not as noble.

It has been reported that Georgina gave her friend the boots so that she could break them in for her. Boots tend to be more comfortable after they have been worn a few times, and it's believed that Georgina avoided the initial discomfort by lending them to her friend.

Fans are displeased with the influencer over the incident and have voiced their discontent on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez bought massive walk-in closet from IKEA

Soy Georgina's second season gives fans a peek into the ultra-luxurious life Georgina Rodriguez leads with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

In one episode, the 29-year-old is seen talking about her massive handbag, sneakers and jewelry collection. saying that she bought an IKEA closet to keep them. Explaining why she went shopping at IKEA instead of more up-market alternatives, Georgina said:

“I got this at IKEA for the sneakers and the dressers too. They are divine and very light, because if you have them made to measure, they are very expensive and weigh like a dead man. That way you save money and kilos.”

According to the Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend has a whopping 150 handbags in her collection. The combined valuation of the designer handbags is believed to be £1.2 million.

