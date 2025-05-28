Cristiano Ronaldo offered stake in PL club as Brazilian giants try to convince him to join them ahead of Club World Cup: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered a stake in Premier League club Crystal Palace by John Textor. According to a report by R7 journalist Jorge Nicola, Textor has offered Ronaldo a percentage of shares in Eagle Football Group.

This group owns a number of football clubs around the globe, namely Botafogo in Brazil, Lyon in France, RWD Molenbeek in Belgium and FC Florida in the United States. They also own a significant share in the 2024-25 FA Cup-winning side Crystal Palace.

According to the report, Textor are offering ownership status to Ronaldo to try to convince him to sign for Botafogo.

The Brazilian Serie A side will be playing in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which is set to commence from June 14 and Ronaldo could feature in this competition if Botafogo emerges triumphant in securing his signature. However, this tactic was used by the Portuguese's current club Al Nassr as well.

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at the Saudi Pro League outfit concludes in June and the owners reportedly offered him a five per cent stake in the club in order to persuade him to sign an extension, along with a huge salary increment.

But after playing his last game, the 40-year-old took to social media, hinting at a potential exit from the outfit. He wrote (via Instagram):

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Club World Cup record

The Portuguese forward could potentially win his fifth FIFA Club World Cup title, having won it with two different clubs in the past. He is a four-time winner of this prestigious competition, and his first victory dates back to 2009, when he won it with Manchester United under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The rest of the titles came during his tenure at Real Madrid, where he lifted the same in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Ronaldo's contract at Al Nassr is set to expire in the coming month and there have been no reports of a probable contract extension. According to a report by Foot Mercato (via GOAL), he is wanted by Al Nassr's domestic rivals Al Hilal, who are aiming for a big signing as a potential replacement for Neymar.

Signing for them will allow him to participate in the Club World Cup, as Al Hilal are one of Asia's representatives in the competition. However, a move to Botafogo will open a new avenue as this will be the third continent Cristiano Ronaldo will ply his trade in, having already played in Europe and Asia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More