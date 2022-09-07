Cristiano Ronaldo has one transfer option available and could still leave Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could join Turkish side Fenerbahce in a last-minute shock transfer, Spanish newspaper AS (via Fichajes) has claimed. While the transfer window for most major European leagues closed on September 1, it remains open in Turkey until Thursday, September 8, meaning a move is theoretically possible.

Multiple clubs have been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo over the course of the summer transfer window, but no move has yet materialized for the Manchester United superstar. After the transfer window shut for most major European leagues on September 1, it looked likely that Ronaldo would remain in Manchester until the end of his contract (June 2023). The aforementioned report, however, believes that an 11th-hour move could be on the cards for the former Real Madrid man.

Super Lig club Fenerbahce recently appointed Portuguese mastermind Jorge Jesus as their manager. According to the report, he has held talks with the Manchester United no. 7 and convinced him to try his luck in Turkey.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly not satisfied with the game time United coach Erik ten Hag is allowing him. He has not started for United since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford (August 13) and reportedly has no intention of remaining on the fringer for much longer. It is believed that a lack of minutes has flamed Ronaldo’s desire to put a premature end to his second spell at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag issues Cristiano Ronaldo fitness warning

Ahead of the Red Devils’ clash against Arsenal, United boss Erik ten Hag admitted that a lack of pre-season hurt Ronaldo’s chances of being a part of his plans. The Dutch coach also hinted that the Portuguese needed to improve his fitness and contribute more if he wanted to earn his place back in the team.

He said (via the Telegraph):

“I will be his friend. Sometimes I will be his teacher. It depends on the situation. As we all know, he didn’t have the pre-season and you can not miss the pre-season. Especially the game we play, the way of play is not the type in comparison with last year.

“It depends, (and) demands, co-operation and demands certain positioning, in and out of possession. And the other thing is the fitness.”

Of course, Ronaldo ultimately did not start in Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal (September 4). However, he put in an impressive shift after coming off the bench in the second half.

It will be interesting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo is allowed a start in Manchester United's Europa League opener against Real Sociedad on Thursday (September 8).

