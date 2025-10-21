Cristiano Ronaldo pushing Al-Nassr to sign Barcelona attacker next summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Al-Nassr to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski next summer. The Polish star will be available for a free transfer when his contract at the Catalan side expires.
According to a report in Tribuna, Ronaldo wants more firepower in attack and sees the Barcelona man as the ideal addition to the squad, which already has the likes of Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix. He believes that the striker can help them win more matches and manage the attack when the Portuguese superstar is unavailable.
Lewandowski is in the final months of his contract at Barcelona and is yet to sign a new deal. The striker's agent, Pini Zahavi, has confirmed that no decision has been made on his future, and told 365 Scores Arabic:
“Lewandowski’s contract with Barca expires in the summer of 2026, and there are no decisions regarding that at the moment. We have to wait and see what happens in the coming days."
When asked about the interest from the Saudi Pro League, he revealed that there have been no negotiations or offers and added:
“There is nothing official regarding negotiations with Saudi clubs. There are no offers at the moment.”
Legendary Polish goalkeeper Jan Tomaszewski spoke to Super Express Sport, urging Lewandowski to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League. He believes that the striker is not appreciated enough at the Catalan club and said:
"Robert should now close the Barcelona chapter and go to a club in Saudi Arabia, just like the best players in the world - except Messi - have done. Robert is not very popular in the team and the best players do not give him the ball."
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract at Al-Nassr until 2027, and is still hunting for his first major silverware at the club since moving in 2022.
Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski praised Cristiano Ronaldo
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024, hailing the Portuguese superstar for setting the benchmark. He claimed that the Al-Nassr striker will be remembered in football forever and said (via BeIN Sports):
"I fully acknowledge what Cristiano Ronaldo has accomplished throughout his career and how he's made history with his records. That will be etched in football forever. At almost 40, he still has an incredible hunger to win. That mentality is what’s brought him to where he is today, and he'll remain a benchmark for years to come."
Robert Lewandowski has faced Cristiano Ronaldo nine times in his career, losing five times and winning just twice.