Cristiano Ronaldo pushing Al-Nassr to sign Barcelona attacker next summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Al-Nassr to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski next summer. The Polish star will be available for a free transfer when his contract at the Catalan side expires.

Ad

According to a report in Tribuna, Ronaldo wants more firepower in attack and sees the Barcelona man as the ideal addition to the squad, which already has the likes of Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix. He believes that the striker can help them win more matches and manage the attack when the Portuguese superstar is unavailable.

Lewandowski is in the final months of his contract at Barcelona and is yet to sign a new deal. The striker's agent, Pini Zahavi, has confirmed that no decision has been made on his future, and told 365 Scores Arabic:

Ad

Trending

“Lewandowski’s contract with Barca expires in the summer of 2026, and there are no decisions regarding that at the moment. We have to wait and see what happens in the coming days."

When asked about the interest from the Saudi Pro League, he revealed that there have been no negotiations or offers and added:

“There is nothing official regarding negotiations with Saudi clubs. There are no offers at the moment.”

Ad

Legendary Polish goalkeeper Jan Tomaszewski spoke to Super Express Sport, urging Lewandowski to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League. He believes that the striker is not appreciated enough at the Catalan club and said:

"Robert should now close the Barcelona chapter and go to a club in Saudi Arabia, just like the best players in the world - except Messi - have done. Robert is not very popular in the team and the best players do not give him the ball."

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract at Al-Nassr until 2027, and is still hunting for his first major silverware at the club since moving in 2022.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski praised Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024, hailing the Portuguese superstar for setting the benchmark. He claimed that the Al-Nassr striker will be remembered in football forever and said (via BeIN Sports):

Ad

"I fully acknowledge what Cristiano Ronaldo has accomplished throughout his career and how he's made history with his records. That will be etched in football forever. At almost 40, he still has an incredible hunger to win. That mentality is what’s brought him to where he is today, and he'll remain a benchmark for years to come."

Robert Lewandowski has faced Cristiano Ronaldo nine times in his career, losing five times and winning just twice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More