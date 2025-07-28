Cristiano Ronaldo raised Portugal national team plan for 2026 World Cup while convincing Joao Felix to join him at Al-Nassr: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly played a decisive role in Joao Felix’s decision to accept Al-Nassr’s offer. After a couple of weeks of facing an uncertain future, Felix is set to complete a move to Al-Nassr, with reports claiming that the Saudi club reached an agreement with Chelsea over a transfer. The Knights of Najd are keen on strengthening their squad ahead of the upcoming season, and Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been using his influence to try to bring elite superstars to the club.According to Portuguese outlet Record (via Foot Mercato), Cristiano Ronaldo allayed Joao Felix’s concerns about choosing Al-Nassr over Benfica by using a powerful argument: the national team. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will commence next summer, and the pair will be keen to represent their national team in the global tournament.The report adds that Ronaldo stressed that by playing together at Al-Nassr, both of them could develop a profound understanding of themselves over the course of 40 to 50 official matches, as well as 300 joint-training sessions before the World Cup. Ronaldo is believed to have suggested that their playing together could prove decisive in manager Roberto Martinez’s final choice for the Portuguese national team. Felix reportedly quickly understood the implication of that, which played a key role in his decision to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.Joao Felix permanently signed for Chelsea in 2024 for a reported fee of €52 million, after initially joining the club on a loan deal in 2023. He struggled to break into Enzo Maresca’s first team and was loaned to AC Milan in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.“This shows that talent alone doesn’t matter” - Former Atletico Madrid captain on Joao Felix’s reported move to Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-NassrEx-Atletico Madrid midfielder Mario Suarez expressed his surprise at Joao Felix’s decision to play with national teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Suarez took to social media to ask his followers for their opinions on the move. He wrote:&quot;Incredible! Going to Saudi Arabia at 25 after several years without being a starter for several teams... This shows that talent alone (which he has, all there is in the world) doesn't matter; what matters is the mentality, the attitude and the desire to succeed and adapt to the place where he is. Were Atlético, who paid 120 million euros, and Diego Simeone wrong? What do you think?&quot;&quot;That said, all the luck in the world in this new stage. And most importantly: may you be happy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo have played together 37 times and have combined for two goals. An official announcement of the transfer is expected in the coming days.