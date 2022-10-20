Cristiano Ronaldo to receive £1 million fine and offer apology to teammates as Erik ten Hag toughens stance on discipline after Spurs incident: Reports

Manchester United are set to fine Cristiano Ronaldo £1 million for storming down the tunnel during their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19, per Daily Star.

Ronaldo was pictured heading down the Old Trafford tunnel in the 89th minute of the Red Devils' victory over Spurs and has received major backlash for his actions.

This was despite manager Erik ten Hag still being able to make two substitutions as his side secured a comfortable win.

Ten Hag is known for his discipline, and he appears to be getting tough with the Portuguese forward.

Manchester United are set to fine Ronaldo two weeks' wages, and the former Real Madrid striker will also have to apologize to his teammates for his actions.

Ten Hag is sending out a message that such behavior as Ronaldo's during the win over Tottenham will not fly under his management.

The Portuguese was scrutinized for a similar act during pre-season when he left a friendly match with Rayo Vallecano after being substituted.

Ten Hag deemed his actions as "unacceptable" at the time but did not punish the striker with disciplinary action.

Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle.Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle. 🚨🔴 #MUFCErik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. https://t.co/Ll4raQovL8

Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrations stem from his lack of game time this season as he has started just two of eight league games this season.

The striker is enduring a difficult spell at Old Trafford, netting just two goals in 12 appearances in all competitions.

Ronaldo's contract runs until next summer, but there is the option of a one-year extension.

His walk down the tunnel took away from what was United's best performance under Ten Hag to date.

Second half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured all three points. The Red Devils had 28 shots all game, the most of any team in the league.

United sit fifth in the league on 19 points after 10 games, trailing fourth-placed Chelsea by a point.

They head to Stamford Bridge to face the Blues on October 22 but all eyes will be on Ronaldo's involvement or availability in that game.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to create problems at United

United may show Ronaldo the door

Cristiano Ronaldo's behavior in United's win over Spurs was not that of a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

It is understandable that the forward is becoming irritated with his lack of game time but the lack of professionalism shown was inexcusable.

If any other player had walked down the tunnel before the end of the match, there would likely have been calls for a suspension or even contract termination.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls 89th minute. What's the point leaving when he could've just waited an extra few minutes then vent his frustrations privately to avoid headlines?



Antony, Sancho.. our young players all love and look up to him. Blame Ten Hag or Man Utd all you want, Cristiano Ronaldo was WRONG. 89th minute. What's the point leaving when he could've just waited an extra few minutes then vent his frustrations privately to avoid headlines?Antony, Sancho.. our young players all love and look up to him. Blame Ten Hag or Man Utd all you want, Cristiano Ronaldo was WRONG. https://t.co/hI83Sp4d0G

This is unlikely to happen due to the finances involved, as Cristiano Ronaldo sits on a £385,000 per week contract, per GOAL.

What may happen is that United finally decide to cut ties with the forward in January given the obvious unrest he is now causing in the squad.

