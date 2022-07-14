Cristiano Ronaldo receives staggering wages worth nearly €2.5 million-per-week to leave Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move again this summer. We might see him leave Europe altogether.

According to Portuguese news channel TVI News (via CNN Portugal), the 37-year-old has received an offer from Saudi Arabia.

The unnamed club is ready to shell out €30 million for Ronaldo, which is twice what Manchester United are looking to sell him for.

It's also mentioned that Ronaldo will receive a staggering €250 million in wages for two years. It will once again make him the highest earning player in the world.

While it sounds attractive, questions remain whether the former Real Madrid ace is willing to leave Europe, considering he wants to play in the Champions League.

His reasons for wanting to leave Manchester United have been their lack of transfer activity and their perceived inability to compete for top honors.

Bayern Munich, Napoli and Chelsea, all of whom have qualified for the Champions League, were said to be interested in signing Ronaldo.

However, the transfer saga has now become spicier with the arrival of a Saudi club into the mix. The side is also offering him massive wages. Manchester United will also receive more than their asking price.

It sounds like a win-win for both parties but there's a big 'if' - would Ronaldo be willing to leave the Champions League and Europe altogether?

Considering he's 37 now, this could also be the last big move of his career. That brings up another question - would he be willing to end his stellar career away from all the glamor?

Interesting times ahead.

Manchester United start pre-season with a bang

The Red Devils started their pre-season campaign with a stunning 4-0 demolition of Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pallestri gave Erik ten Hag a flying start to his tenure.

The Reds had largely fielded a young and inexperienced side at the start and were blown away by United's fast, counter-attacking game.

Both sides made a series of changes after the break which killed the momentum. The match turned cagey, but the Red Devils would still be happy with their performance.

Up next are Melbourne Victory on July 15.

