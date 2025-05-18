Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprise offer from club to play at FIFA Club World Cup amid Al-Nassr turmoil: Reports

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has received a surprise off-market offer from a Brazilian club that would see him join the Brasileirão Serie A at the end of the season. This would enable Ronaldo to feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which is set to take place in the United States between June 15 and July 13, according to MARCA.

Cristiano Ronaldo's current contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of the season. Despite being linked with a two-year renewal over the past couple of months, recent results have reportedly caused the 40-year-old to reconsider his stance behind the scenes.

The Knights of Najd have had a disappointing season under Stefano Pioli's tutelage and are set to finish trophyless. They were knocked out of the AFC Champions League, Saudi Super Cup, King's Cup of Champions, and lost the Saudi Pro League title to Al-Ittihad. Moreover, they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League and are currently fourth in the league standings.

With Cristiano Ronaldo yet to win an official trophy since joining Al-Nassr in 2023, the Portugal international is allegedly still considering his future. Outside investors in Brazil are reportedly ready to pitch in 'significant' contributions to sign Ronaldo as a free agent.

Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially join one of Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, or Botafogo. The aforementioned clubs are set to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

"They are selfish and they want to score every game" - Wayne Rooney explains what separates Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from Erling Haaland following FA Cup final

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reckons Erling Haaland isn't selfish enough to reach Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's heights. His comments arrived after Manchester City suffered a 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final (May 17).

Eberechi Eze handed the Eagles the lead in the 16th minute. However, the Cityzens were awarded a penalty in the 33rd minute after Bernardo Silva was fouled inside the box.

Despite being his side's primary penalty-kick taker, Haaland handed the ball to Omar Marmoush. The latter looked short of confidence and saw his spot-kick saved by Dean Henderson three minutes later.

Rooney told BBC Sport (via Football365):

“Erling Haaland is a world-class forward, but when we’re talking about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s no way they’re giving that ball away. That’s what separates those two players from Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe and these players."

He added:

"They are selfish and they want to score every game. When he (Haaland) misses chances I think you can see it gets to him and it does affect him. Maybe the thought of taking a penalty at Wembley might have been too much for him. You never know, he’s a human being.”

Even though he has looked far from his best this season, Haaland has still been clinical in front of goal. He has bagged 30 goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

