Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as substitute for Manchester United against Spurs before storming down tunnel: Reports

According to Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

Ronaldo has hit headlines after walking down the tunnel in the 89th minute of the Red Devils' impressive win over Spurs.

This is despite manager Erik ten Hag still being able to make two substitutions.

Ten Hag had told Ronaldo to go on following Anthony Elanga's introduction in the 87th minute, but the Portuguese declined.

Instead, he headed for the tunnel and to the dressing room with the pair's relationship in tatters.

Cristiano Ronaldo drove into the Carrington training ground on October 20 for showdown talks with Ten Hag.

The Portuguese wants out of Old Trafford and the Manchester United boss is happy to let him leave.

Issues over a departure stem from the finances involved in luring Ronaldo from United in January.

He may have to wait until next summer to secure a move away, which is when his current contract with the Red Devils expires.

There is an option for a one-year extension but that seems highly unlikely to be taken up.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a blockbuster return to United in 2021 from Juventus for £15.3 million.

He bagged 24 goals in 38 appearances last season but has struggled for both goals and game time this campaign under Ten Hag.

The Portuguese has started just two of eight league appearances and has netted just two goals in 12 games across competitions.

Manchester United need to cut ties with Cristiano Ronaldo

It's time for Ronaldo to leave Manchester United

Whether it be in January or next summer, it is clear that Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United's relationship needs to end.

There is no doubt that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will go down as a United great.

However, his actions against Spurs have risked not only his relationship with the club's fans but also his legacy at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo started his meteoric rise to the top of world football at Manchester United during his first spell at the club.

He won the UEFA Champions League, three Premier League titles and his first Ballon d'Or during his first stint with the Red Devils.

His second spell with United is likely to be remembered for all the wrong reasons as he has seemed frustrated throughout.

Many will argue that the Red Devils should have parted ways with the Portuguese forward in the summer.

However, there was never any concrete interest in his services from a club that Ronaldo would desire to join.

Ten Hag's stance certainly seems to be that his side will be better off without Cristiano Ronaldo.

