Cristiano Ronaldo requests Al-Nassr to sign Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked Al-Nassr to snap up Inter Miami star Lionel Messi's international teammate Paulo Dybala this summer.

Since joining AS Roma on a free switch after leaving Juventus in 2022, Dybala has cemented himself as a key starter for his team. He helped his side reach the UEFA Europa League final last season and has kept alive their UEFA Champions League hopes this campaign.

An Instituto youth product, Dybala has performed quite well in tandem with Romelu Lukaku and Tammy Abraham at the Giallorossi so far. The 30-year-old has bagged 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 75 appearances across competitions, including 61 starts, for them.

Now, according to journalist Lucas Gatti, Dybala has emerged as a potential target for Al-Nassr ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. Ronaldo is thought to have requested the left-footed forward's signing.

Dybala, who helped Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup, could opt to depart Roma this summer as his deal is set to expire in June 2025. Should the Argentine join Al-Nassr, he would likely start either behind or on the right side of Ronaldo to provide him additional support.

Fabrizio Romano reveals why Lionel Messi rejected Cristiano Ronaldo reunion in 2023

During a chat on the ARLS podcast, famed reporter Fabrizio Romano was queried why Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami instead of moving to Saudi Arabia. He replied (h/t GOAL):

"I think it was not financial... it was for family reasons and also because he was close to David Beckham and he had the chance to build a squad with some players who are his friends, like [Sergio] Busquets and [Jordi] Alba. He had the opportunity to create what he wanted there... that maybe would have been different in Saudi."

Sharing thoughts on Messi's move to the Herons, Romano continued:

"There are different reasons, but he prepared his move to Inter Miami a long time ago. I would not say the move was close, it was a possibility. But it was never that close from what I heard."

Messi, who was linked with a number of Saudi teams past summer, is relishing life at Inter Miami now. The 36-year-old has scored 23 goals and registered 16 assists in 26 outings across all competitions for them.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is still going strong even at the age of 39 for Al-Nassr. The Portuguese has contributed 56 goals and 14 assists in 60 games for his team since arriving on a free transfer last January.