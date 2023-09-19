Cristiano Ronaldo’s AFC Champions League debut set to be played in empty stadium after All India Football Federation complaint: Reports

According to SPORTbible, Cristiano Ronaldo's debut in the AFC Champions League for Al-Nassr against Persepolis is set to be played in an empty Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran. This is due to an All India Football Federation complaint that was registered against the Iranian club during the 2021-22 season.

Al-Nassr were able to qualify for the AFC Champions League by defeating Shabab Al-Ahli 4-2 in a playoff on August 22. They have been placed in Group E, alongside Persepolis, Al-Duhail, and Istiklol.

Cristiano Ronaldo and company kick off their campaign in the AFC Champions League group stage against Persepolis on Tuesday, September 19. The Portugal superstar landed in Tehran, with footage of hundreds of Iranian fans chasing the team bus in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the 38-year-old going viral.

The Azadi Stadium can host up to 78,000 fans and there was incredible hype surrounding the fixture, with several fans excited to watch Ronaldo play live.

Unfortunately for the home team, the game is reportedly set to be played behind closed doors. This is because Persepolis have to serve a one-match stadium ban due to a controversial social media post from the 2021-22 season.

Prior to their clash against FC Goa two years ago, Persepolis posted Iran's invasion of India in the 18th century in order to get in their opponents' heads. However, this resulted in the All India Football Federation complaining to the Asian Football Confederation after numerous fans were offended. The post has been deleted since.

Persepolis weren't in the Champions League last season and will thus be penalized today.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form this season for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in the action on Tuesday as Al-Nassr get set to face Persepolis in the AFC Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be aiming to continue his great run of form this season.

The Knights of Najd had a shaky start to their 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign. They lost their opening two games to Al-Ettifaq (2-1) and Al-Taawoun (2-0), before winning their next four in a row against Al-Fateh (5-0), Al-Shabab (4-0), Al-Hazm (5-1), and Al-Raed (3-1).

Al-Nassr are currently in sixth place in the SPL standings with 12 points in six games — four points short of league leaders Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in exceptional form this campaign, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in six appearances across all competitions to date.