Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly formally rejected a bid worth €65 million from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr for 27-year-old winger Kaoru Mitoma. The Saudi Arabian giants were looking to sign the Japan international to bolster the attack, following Anderson Talisca's recent move to Fenerbahce.

The Knights of Naj'd are struggling in the Saudi Pro League, as they sit in fourth place. A win over Al-Raed at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium later today (January 30) will only help them overtake third-placed Al-Qadisiyah, who a game in hand.

This has also driven Nassr to the transfer market, as they look to improve their options in the final third and push for the Saudi Pro League title. They are reportedly on the verge of signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran for upwards of £65 million. However, they still have enough money in the bank, as they had their sights on players in other Premier League clubs.

According to journalist David Ornstein, Al-Nassr pushed to sign Kaoru Mitoma, whose contract is set to expire in 2027, for €65 million. However, Brighton had no intention of letting the Japanese, who is entering his prime, leave for that amount.

It is uncertain if the Seagulls will accept a higher fee for Mitoma, who has scored five goals and provided three assists in 23 Premier League games this season.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hints at return to Spain after retirement

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at a potential return to Real Madrid and Spain after he retires from football. The Portugal icon spent nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu, becoming one of the best players in their history after he scored 450 goals in 438 games.

He went on to play in Italy for Juventus, before a homecoming to Manchester United in England. Things turned sour at Old Trafford, which saw him agree to a mutual termination of his contract and move to Saudi Arabia in 2023. With Cristiano Ronaldo's contract set to expire in less than six months, questions have been raised about his future.

When asked if he would potentially return to Real Madrid, he told Spanish journalist Eduardo Aguirre (via GOAL):

"Maybe after ending my career, something can happen. My period at Real Madrid is the happiest for me in terms of football."

In the meantime, Cristiano Ronaldo is widely expected to continue with Al-Nassr, where he won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023. He has yet to win another competition with the Knights of Naj'd - something he will be looking to change this season.

