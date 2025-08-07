Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr agree deal to sign Barcelona star: Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Barcelona star Iñigo Martinez. The defender will be terminating his contract with the Catalan side and heading to the Saudi Pro League.

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Martinez is set to sign a one-year deal at Al-Nassr with the option of another season. The Spaniard played a key role under Hansi Flick last season, helping them win the league title and the Copa del Rey.

However, things have taken a dramatic twist today, August 7, and the defender is leaving with immediate effect. Flick spoke highly about the Spaniard and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Iñigo has a different style. He's a player who likes to be more in-depth, and he's improved and adapted. It's incredible to see how he's adapted. He's a leader and always focuses on winning every game. How he focuses on every training session and how he always thinks positively and shares that with his players. And he's a fighter. I'm happy with him, and I can say that. It might be one of his best seasons, and it's not easy. It's not easy to make these changes at 33 years old."

Al-Nassr have been looking to sign a defender since the start of the window, as they look to bolster the squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo. Jorge Jesus left Aymeric Laporte out of his pre-season team, with the defender expected to return to Spain, as Athletic Bilbao are interested.

David Hancko rejected Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to join Barcelona rivals

David Hancko had a deal in place to join Al-Nassr earlier this summer after they agreed a deal with Feyenoord. However, the defender rejected the move to join Cristiano Ronaldo last month and joined Atletico Madrid.

Commenting on his decision to join Barcelona's rivals, Hancko said(via Tribal Football):

"The offer from Saudi Arabia was there. The story ended according to my desire, which was to play here. As soon as Atletico Madrid entered the deal, I wanted to come here. We wanted to come to Madrid. There was a lot of talk about interest from other clubs. However, there weren't many real offers. Two years ago, when I played here, I was very impressed. I wanted to play for one of the best clubs in the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were also linked with Chelsea's Renato Veiga as they look to win silverware this season.

